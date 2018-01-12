TiVo's smart features will be rolling out over the next few months.

CES 2018 has been home to a ton of different announcements, but one trend that's been more prevalent than ever is the integration of virtual assistants in a variety of smart home gadgets. TiVo is one of the companies following this trend, and over the coming months, it'll be rolling out support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT.

TiVo will launch a Google Assistant app and Amazon Alexa skill in a few months' time that allows you to use your voice for controlling all of your media playback, but before these are released, you'll still be able to talk to your Echo or Google Home speaker and control your TiVo box using IFTTT Applets.

This will require a bit more handiwork on your end to get everything set up the way you like it, but with enough tinkering, you'll be able to use IFTTT to automatically skip commercials without having to raise a finger, pause whatever it is you're watching when your smart doorbell rings, and dim your smart lights and launch Netflix with a custom phrase.

Exact release dates for any of this have yet to be announced, but once they are, we'll be sure to let you know.

