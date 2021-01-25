One of Best Buy's deals of the day includes the Neato Robotics Botvac D4 connected robot vacuum cleaner on sale for $249.99. You can also find this robot vacuum deal price matched at Amazon. In both places, the D4 normally goes for $300 or more. Sometimes it sells as high as $430. Today's price matches an all-time low and one we've seen it hit a few times since Black Friday. Grab it now if you've missed out on it before as it'll be jumping up in price tomorrow.

Suck it up Neato Robotics Botvac D4 connected robot vacuum cleaner Great for carpet and hard floors. Uses LaserSmart tech to scan and map your entire house. Can see in the dark and avoid obstacles. Schedule cleanings with the app and set up virtual boundaries. Battery lasts up to 75 minutes. Has voice control, too. $249.99 $300.00 $50 off See at Best Buy

The convenient part about this robot vacuum is that it connects to an app on your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to control its actions or schedule a cleaning from anywhere in the world. With the app, you can even set up "no-go lines" to keep the vacuum out of certain areas of the home. That's pretty important when you just want the robot vacuum to focus on your kitchen or living room without moving all around the house.

The D4 uses LaserSmart technology that helps it to scan and map your entire home so it can clean in a set pattern instead of randomly. If you don't set up the no-go lines, it will just keep cleaning until there's nothing left to clean. It can even use those lasers to see in the dark and clean at night.

Its built-in battery can last for up to 75 minutes of cleaning. When it gets low, the vacuum returns itself to its charger so you never have to worry about it going dead. Neato also sends regular software updates and new features to the vacuum to keep it up to date.

Plus, the Neato Botvac D4 is compatible with a lot of smart home programs. Control it with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It also works with your Apple Watch, Android Wear, IFTTT, and the Neato Chatbot for Facebook.