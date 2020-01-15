"...but it won't be the last in the panel's wide-ranging investigation, subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline (D-R.I.) said Tuesday. And he's still planning to hear more from the CEOs of Silicon Valley's most powerful companies before the panel wraps up its probe.

— "All the companies have agreed to cooperate completely with the investigation and I expect that when we get to the point of asking them to appear they will cooperate as well," Cicilline said of the CEOs. Cicilline told Cristiano he spoke to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook at the initial stages of the investigation — in addition to his meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in September — but still hopes to have them and other CEOs testify, whether at a hearing, a deposition or by some other means.