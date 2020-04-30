What you need to know
- Data suggests TikTok has surpassed 2 billion global downloads..
- TikTok has also generated over $450M in spending.
- Its Q1 performance has been record-breaking.
Popular video app TikTok has surpassed 2 billion global downloads on iOS and Android, according to the latest data from Sensor Tower
The report states:
Social video app TikTok from ByteDance has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally on the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates.
The latest milestone comes just five months after TikTok surpassed 1.5 billion downloads. In Q1 2020, it generated the most downloads for any app ever in a quarter, accumulating more than 315 million installs across the App Store and Google Play.
Sensor Tower notes that whilst the app was previously already popular, its recent surge of 315M downloads in Q1 2020 comes as consumers are "drawn to their mobile devices more than ever as they look for new ways to shop, work and connect with others."
The most downloads to date have been in India, with 611M (30.3 percent of the total.) In second place is China with 196M, although the Chinese version of the app is known as Douyin. The third-placed country is the U.S. with 165M.
Interestingly, "the vast majority of Tiktok downloads to date" have come from Google Play, which accounts for 75.5%. The iOS App Store only accounts for 24.5%. Despite this, the App Store has helped generate TikTok $435.3 million in user spending, Google Play only accounts for $21.4M.
The report concludes:
While TikTok was on the ascent before 2020, the app has hit new levels of popularity so far this year. Its record-breaking Q1 came during a global pandemic, leading in part to an increase in downloads, engagement, and revenue. The continuous rise of TikTok gives it an ever-bigger foundation to not only enjoy success for the short-term but build for the long-term to keep competitors—both existing and emerging—at bay.
