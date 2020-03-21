We're all looking to spend a little less money these days, and it's tough to beat this one. Streaming music service Tidal has a promotion running that nets you four months of service for just $4. That's not $16 spread out over four months. It's $1 a month. A grand total of $4. Quite possibly less than your less cup of coffee cost.
So, yeah. Now's a really good time to give Tidal a go. (And this deal is good in the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland.)
Tidal's claim to fame, if you've yet to give it a try, is that it offers a higher quality stream of music than just about anyone. And it's owned by artists like Alicia Keys, Beyonce, Calvin Harris, Madonna, Usher, Lil Wayne, J. Cole and more.
Tidal comes in two flavors — Premium and HiFi. Premium basically is what you get when you set any other music service to its highest setting. HiFi ramps things up even more — and it includes Master Quality Audio songs that are "authenticated files from the mastering process" and have been approved by the artists themselves. (And that's before we even get into 360 Reality Audio, which is a completely different level of awesomeness.
And this $4 deal gets you all of that, so you can try things out for yourself. After that, the Premium service runs $9.99 a month, and HiFi hits $19.99 a month. (Tidal also has family plans at $14.99 and $24.99 a month for the two services, and it does discounts for military and first-responders, too.)
And Tidal doesn't only do music. In addition to all that, it has a selection of high-quality music videos as well.
