Time to give lossless streaming a shot.
Tidal might not be the most popular streaming service on the block, but for folks that appreciate lossless high fidelity audio, it's still one of the best options around. Just in time for the holiday season, Tidal has a couple big announcements to hopefully get more folks to make the jump from Spotify, Google Play Music, etc.
First off, Tidal finally has an Android TV app that'll allow you to listen to songs, watch music videos, concerts, and quite a bit more. The app also made a debut on Apple TV, and this marks the first time Tidal's expanded its app to any smart television platforms.
Shortly after this, Tidal also announced that it'd be launching a 12 day free trial of its service on Christmas Day, December 25. Tidal already offers a 30-day free trial when signing up, but the difference here is that you'll be able to listen for 12 days without having to enter your credit or debit card info. Just listen to the music, enjoy it, and don't worry about having to cancel so you don't get charged.
All users will have access to Tidal HiFi for lossless high fidelity streaming, and during this 12-day promotion, Tidal says it'll be launching new original music videos, documentaries, and interviews.
Reader comments
I'd really love to see Tidal launch an Android Auto app, but truth be told, unfortunately the only way to benefit from Tidal's fantastic quality is to plug directly into the aux port in the car anyway. LG V30 with downloaded HIFI music through my car aux is bliss. Wish they'd use that USB C port 5o deliver DAC quality to Android Auto. Anyway, that's way too much to ask for.
Lmao who even uses Tidal?
They're hoping more people by giving free days without asking for card info. I live in a very small town and I know around 30 of my friends use tidal.
Billions of people. That's why they're giving a free trial...
They do have millions of subscribers, and as one of them users I find it better then the alternatives, thats my opinion for my preference though.
My thoughts, exactly. Tidal receives a lot of publicity and hype because of its "celebrity" founder and investors, but, from a business and market share standpoint, it's clearly far behind Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and all the other "big boys" with the deep pockets and the tech muscle to split the lion's share of the market.
I still wish Google would add a remote play feature on the Google Play Music app similar to Spotfiy.
I was supposed to get a 3 month trial of Tidal when I bought my most recent set of Sennheiser headphones, but I still have not heard anything from them after registering. Google play and Amazon are ok, but the meh quality makes me rip my own CD's for the important stuff. A surprising app for media files is VLC for Android which plays all kinds of formats, and also has a ten band EQ for tweaking headphone output.
I will stick to free music torrents of artists I want to hear.
I am a Tidal subscriber and I am trying Spotify with the three month trial. I have to say the sound quality on TIDAL is noticably better even on my Sonos speakers. Not sure why it gets such a bad rap. I prefer it now that I've been able to compare the two. Although I do think Spotify has the better currated playlists I will stick with Tidal.