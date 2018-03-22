Just a few months after its Android TV app was released, Tidal's announced a new app for Amazon's Fire TV platform. You can download it on both the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, and the layout is similar compared to its Android TV counterpart.

The home screen showcases all of the latest Tidal content, and jumping over to My Collection will show you all of your favorite songs, videos, albums, etc. Along with this, you can also search through Tidal's collection of 50 million titles to find just the right tune at any given moment.

In addition to the Fire TV, Tidal is also making its way to Android Auto. As long as you have a compatible car/entertainment unit and a phone running Android 5.0 or later, you can use Tidal with Android Auto to browse through your personal collection of songs, as well as an Explore page to find all of the latest tunes, artists, podcasts, and everything else the service has to offer.

Tidal's Fire TV and Android Auto apps are launching today, and if you're not currently a subscriber, you can get a six-month free trial before paying a dime.

Best Streaming Music App for Android