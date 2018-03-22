Now that Android Wear is dead and has been replaced by Wear OS, there's been a small resurgence in the platform's interest. Luxury watch-maker Hublot recently announced a $5,200 Wear OS smartwatch that's launching with the 2018 World Cup, and now Mobvoi has confirmed it's bringing the Ticwatch S and Ticwatch E to the UK.

The Ticwatch line made its debut in the United States last year following a successful funding campaign on Kickstarter, and while the watches aren't the best around, they do offer a great deal of value. No matter if you choose the S or E, you'll be getting a smartwatch with a 1.4-inch OLED display, MediaTek 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 300 mAh battery. Both watches have a heart-rate sensor and built-in GPS, as well as Wear OS 2.9 running on them out of the box.