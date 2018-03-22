Now that Android Wear is dead and has been replaced by Wear OS, there's been a small resurgence in the platform's interest. Luxury watch-maker Hublot recently announced a $5,200 Wear OS smartwatch that's launching with the 2018 World Cup, and now Mobvoi has confirmed it's bringing the Ticwatch S and Ticwatch E to the UK.
The Ticwatch line made its debut in the United States last year following a successful funding campaign on Kickstarter, and while the watches aren't the best around, they do offer a great deal of value.
No matter if you choose the S or E, you'll be getting a smartwatch with a 1.4-inch OLED display, MediaTek 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 300 mAh battery. Both watches have a heart-rate sensor and built-in GPS, as well as Wear OS 2.9 running on them out of the box.
The main difference between the Ticwatch S and E has to do with their design. The Ticwatch S has a diameter of 45mm, 13mm thickness, and weight of 45.5g. On the flipside, the Ticwatch E's diameter is 44m, is 13.55m thick, and weighs a bit less at 41.5g. The S also features a sporty aesthetic with a numbered-bezel, whereas the E goes all in with its minimalistic style.
You can buy the Ticwatch S and E for £177.99 and £145.99, respectively, and they're available now on Amazon and Mobvoi.