Many have questioned the future — and the present — of smartwatches in the Android ecosystem. Wear OS as a category has felt dead for months now, and if there's any watch I'd trust to help give it a shot in the arm while we wait for the long-rumored/dreamed-of Pixel Watch, it's going to be the newest smartwatch in the TicWatch line. The TicWatch Pro is launching as an Amazon Prime exclusive ahead of Prime Day, and it's got a dual-layer screen that goes old-school in just the right way while allowing the watch to sip its battery for day and weeks rather than the hours or two days most current watches struggle to survive.

TicWatch Pro See at Amazon Price: $249.99 (Amazon Prime Day launch exclusive) Bottom line: A smartwatch that ticks all the boxes from NFC-based Google Pay to multi-week battery life in Essential mode. It's a large watch, but one with a large feature set to match. The Good Good response time and handoff between the LCD and OLED display modes

Large display makes navigation a breeze, even without a rotating bezel

User-programmable button gives easy access to a favorite app The Bad It's huge, especially on slimmer wrists

No SIM option, so it can do everything except make calls on its own

Going from Essential Mode back to Wear OS takes a long time

Double the display, double the functionality TicWatch Pro What I like The TicWatch Pro sets itself apart from other smartwatches the second you see its face. Because of its dual-layer screen, the watch isn't an abyss of black when the screen is off. Instead, it's the familiar graphite of the see-through LCD display. These two displays allow users to overcome two of the greater pitfalls of Wear OS's screen and battery woes: the LCD display is far easier to read in harsh summer sunlight or at awkward angles, and the LCD watch face sips battery compared to even the most minimal of always-on watch faces. You can glance down at your watch as you type, cook, drive, or go about your day and instantly, easily read the LCD display, and with tilt-to-wake, you can still see your flashy, fabulous custom watch face and notifications when you pull your wrist up to engage it. The handoff between the two modes is just as quick as the normal tilt-to-wake on any other watch, but it saves so much more battery. In short, I freaking love it.

The TicWatch has all the goodies for us to play with inside its sizable smartwatch frame: NFC is here for Google Pay on your wrist, we have GPS, activity monitors, and a heart rate sensor for long workouts or short sprints from the studio to the newsroom, and we have Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi if you need to connect the watch to headphones or your gym's Wi-Fi while your phone sits safely in your locker.

A tic too big TicWatch Pro What I'm not sold on There's no escaping just how big the TicWatch Pro is, but it's hardly the first bulky smartwatch to grace the market; the ZTE Quartz in my closet is still thicker and fatter than the 45mm TicWatch Pro, but not by much. Even most of the men in my life think the Pro is a bit big for their wrists, and it feels more manacle than modern timepiece on my limp, lanky wrist. I'm small, and I knew this was going to be a big watch for me well before it arrived, but it's still a bit of a turn-off.

The only other issue relates to the battery-saving Essential Mode. Essential Mode is a great feature, and allowing me to keep track of my steps, heart rate and time without burning through my battery is a godsend. However, since Essential Mode shuts off the Wear OS side of the watch completely, if you turn it on, be prepared to wait a full minute when you long-press the power button to re-engage it. The watch also shuts off Bluetooth while in Essential Mode, meaning that even though your TicWatch Pro is technically on, it's not going to buzz with notifications or keep your phone unlocked via Smart Lock.