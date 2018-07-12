A dual-screen smartwatch sounds like the most ridiculous thing ever ... until you stop picturing the screens side by side, and instead stack them one atop the other. That's a trick that Mobvoi borrows from Casio for its new TicWatch Pro, and the result is a smartwatch with unparalleled outdoor readability. It also makes for the longest-lasting smartwatch you've ever seen – you've just got to turn off all the smart features to make it happen.

All that's well and good, but with Samsung getting ready to cannonball into the WearOS waters, and the platform itself also approaching some sort of crossroads, how much innovation will it take to convince people to buy an Android-powered smartwatch in 2018? And how many of those people will find the TicWatch Pro's aesthetic appealing, given its peculiar mix of chunky sporty casing and sleek leather bands?

Get the full scoop in MrMobile's TicWatch Pro review above, and if you find yourself wanting one for yourself, keep in mind the TicWatch Pro is an Amazon Prime exclusive through August 15th. If you're a Prime member and you're tempted, it can be snapped up right here.