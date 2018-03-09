Andrew Martonik and Alex Dobie ditch the rest of the crew and recover after a busy week of fish mongering and phone testing in Seattle. They talk all about the Samsung Galaxy S9, and the hot features coming in Android P. They also have the scoop on OnePlus 6, which includes a now familiar notch and glass back.
Show Notes and Links:
- Samsung Galaxy S9 review
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ video review
- Samsung Galaxy S9: Everything you need to know
- Android P: Top 6 things you need to know!
- Android P will officially be released during Q3 2018
- Google announces Android P Developer Preview, full images available for Pixel phones now
- Exclusive: OnePlus 6 has 19:9 notched display, Snapdragon 845, top benchmarks
- OnePlus 6 supposedly leaks with iPhone X notch and glass back
