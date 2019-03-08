We've spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!

Use code I993Y777 during checkout at Amazon to get this well-reviewed Tacklife Mini Ratchet Screwdriver Kit for just $6.93. Usually it would cost you almost $12.

This compact, lightweight tool has a reversible ratcheting system that features 36 teeth for easy use in both directions. The magnetic bit adaptor holds any 1/4-inch hex bits, including the ones that come with your order. The included bits are perfectly sized to tackle a wide variety of common household tasks. Whether you're assembling furniture or adding some new additions to your house, this tool is perfect for both seasoned DIY-ers and first apartment owners.

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.