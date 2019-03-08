We've spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!
For your toolbox
Tacklife Mini Ratchet Screwdriver Kit
Use code I993Y777 during checkout at Amazon to get this well-reviewed Tacklife Mini Ratchet Screwdriver Kit for just $6.93. Usually it would cost you almost $12.
$6.93
$11.49 $5 off
This compact, lightweight tool has a reversible ratcheting system that features 36 teeth for easy use in both directions. The magnetic bit adaptor holds any 1/4-inch hex bits, including the ones that come with your order. The included bits are perfectly sized to tackle a wide variety of common household tasks. Whether you're assembling furniture or adding some new additions to your house, this tool is perfect for both seasoned DIY-ers and first apartment owners.
Charge on the go
Choetech car air vent wireless charger mount
This Choetech wireless charging mount for your car is down to $18.99 with code LGBOTMEQ on Amazon. It sells for $29 without the code and supports wireless charging for any Qi-enabled device. At a minimum you'll get a 5W charge. The new iPhone models will get 7.5W fast charging, and Samsung phones like the Galaxy S9 will get 10W.
Good reads only
Amazon Kindle + Kindle Unlimited
Amazon is offering its Kindle E-Reader for $49.99, saving you $30 off the usual $80 price tag. You can pick either black or white for this price. However, this deal gets even sweeter, as you also have the option to try Kindle Unlimited for 3 months for free. Simply select 'With 3 Months Free Kindle Unlimited' when adding the gadget to your cart.
No wires allowed
Blitzwolf Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
These Blitzwolf Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds usually cost $53, but right now at Amazon you can get them for only $34.74. Just clip the $5 coupon on the product page and enter promo code THRFTR20 during checkout to get in on the deal price. They feature clear sound, 3 hours of playtime, an IPX6 rating, and a charging case that can act as a power bank in a pinch.
Safe & secure
EufyCam E 2-camera home security system
You can take $160 off the price of the EufyCam E 2-camera home security system. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for $50 off and enter code EUFYKKBT during checkout for the whole discount. The system is 100% wire-free and the weatherproof cameras have amazing battery life with one full charge will giving you 365 days of monitoring.
Fire in the home
Toshiba 49-inch 1080p Fire TV Edition
Amazon has the Toshiba 49-inch Fire TV Edition on sale with over $100 off its usual going rate — the lowest price we've ever seen for it. The TV has a 1080p resolution and Fire TV built in giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, as well as support for Alexa-enabled skills via the included voice remote.
Charge everything
Anker PowerLine II 3-in-1 cable
Right now, you can pick up Anker's PowerLine II 3-in-1 cable for just $11.24 when you checkout using coupon code 3NCABKJA. It normally sells for around $15, and this is the first time the cable has reached this low in price. There's never such a thing as having too many cables, especially when they are universal like this one and work for just about any gadgets you may have laying around.
