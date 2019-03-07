There are so many great deals to take advantage of on a daily basis, but who wants to spend all day trawling through them to find the best ones? Answer: we do. And we have helpfully rounded up our favorites here so you don't miss 'em.
Pump it up
Tacklife ACP1B digital tire inflator air compressor pump
The Tacklife ACP1B digital tire inflator is down to $22.73 with code OC7TR26N and a 5% off on-page coupon. The tire pump normally sells for around $35 and was as high as $40 at the beginning of the year. This is one of the best prices we've ever seen.
$22.73
$35 $12 off
The pump can inflate a 13-inch tire from 0 to 35 psi in just 2.5 minutes. It has preset pressure up to 150 psi, which can be used on many vehicles. The device is easy to use, too. Just set the tire pressure you want, press the power button, and wait for it to finish its job and shut off automatically.
Charge everything
Anker PowerLine II 3-in-1 cable
Right now, you can pick up Anker's PowerLine II 3-in-1 cable for just $11.24 when you checkout using coupon code 3NCABKJA. It normally sells for around $15, and this is the first time the cable has reached this low in price. There's never such a thing as having too many cables, especially when they are universal like this one and work for just about any gadgets you may have laying around.
Cook up a storm
Instant Pot DUO80 8-quart pressure cooker
The DUO80 8-quart can feed a small family. It takes the place of seven different kitchen appliances including: a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, saute, steamer, and warmer. It also features 14 different smart programs that help you set it up for precisely what you want to cook. It's usually nearer $120.
Add ports
Vava USB-C 8-in-1 hub with Power Delivery
The Vava USB-C 8-in-1 hub is down to $23.99 at Amazon. To get the $36 discount, you need to ensure you clip the on-page coupon for 10% off and enter code ANDROIDHUBS during checkout. The codes work on both the grey and silver models. It's usually $60 and this is the best price drop we've ever seen for this hub.
Add smarts
Aukey Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs
Amazon has a two-pack of Aukey Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs on sale for just $20.15 when you enter promo code MPEQUT6C during checkout. Normally they would cost about $28. They work with things like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and give you the ability to activate and deactivate home appliances from anywhere in the world, set schedules, and more. No hub needed.
Open Sesame Street
The Good Stuff child safety locks
Baby-proofing your home can get pretty expensive after a while, which is why you should save at every chance you can get. One common choice among new parents and babysitters are child safety locks for cabinets, and right now you can score an 8-pack for only $7.31 by clipping the on-page coupon and entering promo code SAFETYLOCKS during checkout. That'll save you $16 off their regular price.
Time to go pro
15-inch MacBook Pro
Over at Amazon you can currently save up to $330 on a number of 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The specifications and savings on the machines vary, but these are some of the best prices we've seen for Apple's high-end laptop. Check out the different configurations to see the discounts on offer.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.