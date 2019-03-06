On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Take it outside
Teckin Outdoor Smart Plug
The Teckin Outdoor Smart Plug is just $19.49 when you apply code TECKINSS31 during checkout. It's a fantastic way to breathe new life into your "dumb" tech and we've never seen it drop this low in price before.
$19.49
$25.99 $7 off
This outdoor smart plug is compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plug in a device, connect to your Wi-Fi network, and download the Smart Life app to start controlling whatever's plugged in.
Get to work
Mway 108-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set
Instead of paying who knows how much to take your electronics to a repair shop, why not just fix them yourself? With the Mway 108-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set, you can start getting to work on your broken tech for just $9.49 by entering promo code LHPSOZBD during checkout at Amazon. That'll save you 50% off its regular price.
Charge everything
Anker PowerLine II 3-in-1 cable
Right now, you can pick up Anker's PowerLine II 3-in-1 cable for just $11.24 when you checkout using coupon code 3NCABKJA. It normally sells for around $15, and this is the first time the cable has reached this low in price. There's never such a thing as having too many cables, especially when they are universal like this one and work for just about any gadgets you may have laying around.
Open sesame
Meross MSG100 smart garage door opener
The Meross MSG100 Smart Wi-Fi app-controlled garage door opener is down to $37.99 on Amazon thanks to the coupon code 3TFQVDKH and a $10 off on-page coupon. Be sure to use both because they stack. It adds remote and voice control easily to your existing garage door opener and doesn't require an extra hub.
No more stubbed toes
Aukey USB Night Light
The Aukey USB Night Light falls from $19.99 to $13.99 when you enter code ZVMVFNB8 during checkout over at Amazon. This well-reviewed product is hardly ever on sale, and today's price is a match of the lowest it's ever reached there.
Click me
Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse
The sleek Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse just reached its lowest price ever at Amazon. Regularly priced at $35, today you can add one to your cart in your choice of Silver, Cobalt Blue, or Burgundy for just $27.20. That's a savings of just over 20%, and it might not stick around for much longer.
Space savings
Anker PowerPort 12-Outlet Power Strip
The Anker PowerPort 12-Outlet Power Strip is on sale for $26.99, saving you 31% off the usual $39 price tag. This well-rated power strip features twelve power outlets and three USB-A ports. The cable is six feet long, too, so you can use this for your entertainment center, desktop computer, or bedroom.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.