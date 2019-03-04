On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
Sounds like a deal
SoundPEATS Bluetooth earphones
As part of its one-day sales, Amazon has a variety of SoundPEATS Bluetooth headphones on sale with prices starting at just $18. There are a few different color options and styles to choose from, so you'll want to check them all out and see which you prefer.
Up to 25% off
There are earphones in the sale that are perfect for your workouts, offer superior sound quality or reduced latency, or rid you of wires altogether taking you into the true wireless future. The prices are only good until the end of the day, though. Of course, that's not all we're seeing on sale. Check out the rest of these great deals:
Smarten up
eufy Smart Plug
The eufy Smart Plug has dropped to a new all-time low price of $13.99. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant without the need for an additional hub and can track your energy consumption to help you better save money on your bill, too.
Sweet streams
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Imagine the way you use an Echo Dot now to control all the wirelessly connected appliances around your home. Then imagine that was plugged into your TV so you can control everything plugged in there with your voice as well. That's what you get with the Fire TV Cube. It's a way to turn on the TV, play your favorite DVD, adjust the volume, dim the lights, and get your microwave to cook some popcorn all without moving from the couch.
Docked Price
Nintendo Switch Dock Set
Having an additional Nintendo Switch dock can be super helpful if you enjoy playing on more than one TV at home, or if you want a dock specifically for traveling. The set comes with an AC adapter and an HDMI cable along with the dock itself, so you'll be able to have two places to charge your Nintendo Switch or to connect it to a TV/monitor.
Be prepared
Omega Pro Power Bank and Jump Starter
This portable 6000mAh power bank doubles as a jump starter for your vehicle. It's compact enough to stash in your glove box or center console and is capable of charging two USB devices simultaneously. There are various built-in safety features to protect against overloads, short circuits, and more. At this price, there's no reason to stay unprepared.
Game of Thrifters
First seasons at iTunes
A selection of first seasons from some stellar TV shows are down to just $4.99 each at iTunes right now in digital HD, such as Game of Thrones: Season 1. With other seasons of the show priced between $15 and $20, it's not a bad way to get started — especially if you haven't gotten a chance to watch before.
Clickety clack
BlackBerry KEY2 and KEY2 LE
Woot is offering some significant savings on both the BlackBerry KEY2 and KEY2 LE today. The phones are unlocked international versions of the handsets so will work on GSM carriers in the U.S. They are in new condition, come with a 1-year warranty from BlackBerry, and offer savings of up to $100.
