Stock up
Logitech PC and gaming accessory sale
As part of its daily deals, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Logitech PC accessories, including keyboards, mice, webcams, and more with 35% or more off their regular prices. Many of these accessories are back down to previous all-time low prices or have hit new historic lows, so you won't want to miss out.
Up to 45% off
The popular K400 Plus multi-device wireless keyboard is down to one of its best prices ever at $17.98. It usually sells for nearer $30 and can be used with just about any device, even your TV-connected computer. It can easily control your media, help you browse the web, and so much more.
You can also grab a bundle containing the backlit Logitech MX900 wireless keyboard and MX Master wireless mouse for just $114.78. It averages around $150 and has never gone this low before. If you want the most affordable keyboard and mouse combo, opt for the Logitech MK120 bundle. It has a frill-free wired mouse and keyboard for under $12 today only. There's much, much more in the sale too.
When you're done upgrading your PC setup, check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Must-have
BC Master Car Charger
Everybody needs a way to charge stuff in their car, and this is one of the most affordable options we've seen. Use code IVVBVYHT during checkout at Amazon to drop the price of the BC Master Car Charger from $11.66 to only $3.50. That's less than you'll spend on coffee today.
Pumped up
VXDAS Portable Air Compressor Pump
Staying prepared can save you a ton of money in the long run, especially when it comes to your vehicle. With something like this portable air compressor pump stashed in your glove box, you can be ready for any tire emergencies that happen while you're out on the road. Using code 303PMKZ7 during checkout will drop its price to $20.98 from its regular cost of $30.
⚡️ Safe from strikes
Aukey 5 outlet + 2 USB surge protector
Have you tried finding a power strip or surge protector in a brick-and-mortar store lately? The choices are slim and expensive, and they're outdated too. This modern 5 outlet + 2 USB option from Aukey, however, falls to just $9.99 using promo code 8I9VM3SZ. That's a savings of $17 off its current price there, and it's a deal that's valid on both the white and black models of the product.
Alexa, water my lawn
Blossom 7 Smart Watering Controller
Instead of wasting money accidentally watering your lawn on a rainy day, you could spend a bit to snag the Blossom 7 Smart Watering Controller at Amazon. It's down to $50.36, one of its best prices ever, saving you close to $25 off its average cost. It connects to your Wi-Fi and utilizes current satellite-based weather data to set smarter watering times and is even compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Blast the sound
Oontz Angle 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker
The black Oontz Angle 3 enhanced stereo edition waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $20.99 when you clip the $4 off on-page coupon. This speaker normally sells for around $28, but it's currently down to around $25 without the coupon. There are a lot of Oontz speakers, but this one has enhanced stereo functionality for a greater clarity of sound with dual-precision acoustic drivers.
Power up
iOttie's Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Car Mount
iOttie's Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Car Mount was built to keep you safe on the road, and today you can pick one up on sale for just $36.74 at Amazon. That'll save you close to $15 off its regular price. This universal phone mount is capable of wirelessly charging Qi-compatible devices and features a telescopic arm. It also has a built-in USB port so you can charge a second device.
