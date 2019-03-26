We've trawled the web to bring you the day's very best offers in one easy roundup. Take a look at them below and be sure to snag them while you can.
All you need
PC hardware and accessory sale
Make the most of hefty discounts on PCs, components, and accessories from big-name brands today only. The sale has everything from gaming laptops and desktop machines to hard drives, monitors, mice and keyboards, networking gear, and more, all with up to 40% off their usual prices.
Up to 40% off
Whether you're in the market for a new gaming computer like the Asus TUF FX505 or Alienware M15 gaming laptops, or desktop machines from iBuyPower or Acer, you can save up to $400 in this sale. There are also a bunch of components and accessories from AMD, Logitech, HyperX, Razer, Toshiba, and more, as well as networking products at some of their best prices to date. The deals are good for today only.
Suck up the savings
Roborock S5
Make cleaning easier with nearly $165 off the Roborock S5 smart robot vacuum cleaner and mop. It falls to $415.59 in rose gold at Amazon when you enter promo code ROCKROBOS51 during checkout. The S5 has been selling for around $535 on average and rarely drops below $500 without a special deal like today's.
Plug in
Xcentz USB-A to USB-C cables
Two six-foot Xcentz USB-C Cables would typically run you $10.99, but entering code XCENTZS24 at Amazon will drop your total to just $6.59 — a new low. At this length, you can easily use your device while plugged in, even if the outlet is far away. Your new chargers are extra durable thanks to the strong nylon braid, which reduces fray and ensures that your cable lasts for a long time.
Sound savings
Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones
Recently reviewed by Android Central as "the best $100 wireless workout headphones", the Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones are now $20 off at Amazon in your choice of color. These Bluetooth headphones feature a 6-hour battery life and are IPX7-rated — perfect for taking on a run out in the rain. Plus, their integrated remote and mic allow you to take calls without needing to pull out your phone.
DIY for less
JackyLED 45-piece tool set
This tool kit comes with interchangeable precision bit tools that are perfect when it comes to working on electronics, from laptops and smartphones to video game consoles and DSLR cameras. It includes 42 varied screwdriver bits, along with a tweezer, handle, and an extension bar, all in a compact carrying case. Using coupon code F3DYZT6L drops its price to just $6.92 at Amazon currently, saving you $4.
Time to upgrade
Apple Watch series 3
You can save $80 on an Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon right now. The 38mm size is down to only $199 — the lowest we've ever seen it go. If you want the 42mm version, you can get it for just $30 more. Apple Watch Series 3 tracks your health and fitness with its precise sensors, has built-in GPS for workouts and is water resistant. You'll get the notifications you want from your iPhone right on your wrist, too.
Power to the people
Anker PowerStrip Pad
Anker's PowerStrip Pad is a recently released power strip featuring 2 USB-A and 1 USB-C Power Delivery port that you can snag today for just $28.79 when you enter promo code ANKERPWC during checkout. That'll save you $7 off its regular price there, and it's also a price-match of the lowest we've ever seen it go.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.