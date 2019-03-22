It's Friday, Friday, gotta shop deals on Friday! We've rounded up the best deals of the day below so you don't have to waste your Friday trawling the web to find the good stuff.
Voice control
Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug
Let Amazon's Echo Dot and Smart Plug bundle kickstart your smart home for just $40. The non-sale price for the newest Echo Dot alone is $50 so you're getting it at a $10 discount with Amazon's Smart Plug — worth $25 — thrown in for free.
$39.99
$74.98 $35 off
The latest Echo Dot offers up to 70% better audio quality over its predecessor when listening to music, has a stylish new design, and is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone options. You can pair two of them together for stereo sound, or connect it via Bluetooth (or 3.5mm cable) directly to another speaker that you prefer. Use it to control your smart thermostat, smart lights, and other smart home gear, have measurements converted, find out the local weather, catch up on news, set timers, and more.
With the Echo Dot you can use your voice to control your included Smart Plug and whatever appliance is connected to it, bringing your dumb devices into your smart home too. The plug can also be controlled remotely when you're away from home and be used to set schedules. Scroll on down for the rest of our favorite deals.
Plug in
nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter
The nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is down to $8 on Amazon. That's $2 off its street price and the lowest we have ever seen. It's already a very inexpensive adapter, and at this price it's worth grabbing a few. It helps you turn your USB-C port into a USB-A port with up to 5 Gbps data transfer speed and works with so many devices including MacBooks, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more.
Do the work
Oria Precision Screwdriver 86-piece Set
The Oria Precision Screwdriver 86-piece Set is down to $23.79 with code HA21HA21HH on Amazon. It normally sells for $32 and we've only ever seen it sell for a few bucks less with coupons in the past. It comes with several tools including a utility knife, tweezers, wrist strap, SIM card ejector pin, and LCD suction cup, and a nylon bag to keep everything together.
Charged up ⚡️
Anker PowerLine+ USB-C cable
This sturdy Powerline+ II USB-A to USB-C charging cable on sale under $10 can outlast the rest. It's been tested to withstand 30,0000 bends thanks to its braided nylon construction and bulletproof fiber core which allow for a lifespan that's 30 times longer than standard versions. Code KJEXCLU23 saves you $4.
Rule them all
Logitech Harmony 650 Infrared All in One Remote Control
Unite your entertainment system under one remote with the Logitech Harmony 650 on sale for $29.99 — a match for its lowest ever price. It has support for eight devices which means you can throw away as many as eight remotes, reducing the clutter and the complexity of your living room entertainment system.
Time to upgrade
ARRIS SURFboard modems
Grab an ARRIS SURFboard on sale today and stop renting your cable modem. A number of ARRIS modems are discounted at Amazon today as part of its daily deals. Prices start at just $80 which won't take you long to make back with savings on your monthly rental fees.
Vivid hues
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Bulb
With a single Philips Hue smart bulb, you can switch up the feel and mood of a room at any time, going from cozy to vibrant colors with just a tap on your smartphone. Right now, one of the more versatile Philips Hue smart bulbs is just $35.47 at Amazon. The bulb regularly sells for nearer $50 when not on sale.
