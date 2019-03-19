There are so many great deals each and every day, but there are also a lot of lame ones. Figuring out what's worth your hard-earned dollars and what is just marketing is no mean feat. But fear not! We round up our absolute favorite deals on a daily basis to make sure that you see the ones you won't want to miss.
Store more
Samsung 256GB Evo Select microSD card
Samsung's Evo Select microSD cards are extremely popular and for good reason. They are some of the fastest and most reliable microSD cards out there. Grab the 256GB version of the card for just $39.99. This card has been selling for around $50 since early February and was going for around $55 before that. Today's deal is the lowest the 256GB card has ever dropped and is $5 better than Black Friday's sales.
$39.99
$50 $10 off
This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. It works great for recording video (even 4K), as well as playing mobile games, taking pictures, and more. The card comes with a full-sized SD card adapter as well so you can put it into devices that accept SD cards instead of microSD cards. It's perfect for security cameras, action cameras, drones, and even the Nintendo Switch. Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Ditch the wires
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds
Just released last month, Anker's Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are already one of the more affordable, well-reviewed pairs of truly wireless earbuds you can find on Amazon. They've just fallen to their first sale price ever of $49.99. These tiny earbuds are equipped with Graphene drivers, feature IPX5 water resistance, and have a 3-hour battery life — perfect for working out in.
Safe and secure
Ring Alarm + Amazon Echo Dot
Today only, Amazon has the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System bundle with an Amazon Echo Dot on sale for just $179 today. The deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and the discount is applied automatically at checkout. This bundle regularly costs $239 which is already a savings of $50 off the price of buying the Ring Alarm system and 3rd-gen Echo Dot separately so all-in this deal is saving you $110.
Open up!
Meross MSG100 Smart Wi-Fi garage door opener
Meross is offering its MSG100 Smart Wi-Fi app-controlled garage door opener for just $38.49 — 45% off its usual price. That's thanks to the coupon code D27FYE6I and an on-page coupon for a further $7 off. Be sure to use both because they stack. It adds remote and voice control easily to your existing garage door opener and doesn't require any extra hub or anything like that.
Work it
Tacklife PCG01B Cordless Rotary Tool
Tacklife's PCG01B Cordless Rotary Tool falls to just $16.07 at Amazon when you enter promo code IH2XZONU during checkout. That'll save you over $5 off its average price there and bring the tool lower than it's ever been without a code before. This cordless tool comes with over 30 attachments to help you accomplish various tasks from drilling holes to grinding, polishing, engraving, and more.
Wireless wonder
iClever's Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver Audio Adapter
There's no reason why you should be tied down to wired devices when products like iClever's Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver Audio Adapter exist. It's regularly $30 but you can snag one for just $11.99 when you enter code VR8NRC8W at checkout. It lets you start using Bluetooth in your car by acting as a receiver, or you could hook it up to an old stereo of yours as a transmitter.
Good reads
Best-selling Print Magazines
Today only, Amazon is offering best-selling print magazine subscriptions for as low as $3.75. There are more than 30 subscriptions to choose from, including titles like GQ, Wired, Women's Health, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and many more. Add some new reading material to your coffee table for way less than buying individual issues.
This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.