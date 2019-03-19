There are so many great deals each and every day, but there are also a lot of lame ones. Figuring out what's worth your hard-earned dollars and what is just marketing is no mean feat. But fear not! We round up our absolute favorite deals on a daily basis to make sure that you see the ones you won't want to miss.

Samsung's Evo Select microSD cards are extremely popular and for good reason. They are some of the fastest and most reliable microSD cards out there. Grab the 256GB version of the card for just $39.99. This card has been selling for around $50 since early February and was going for around $55 before that. Today's deal is the lowest the 256GB card has ever dropped and is $5 better than Black Friday's sales.

This Class 10 UHS 3 card has read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s. It works great for recording video (even 4K), as well as playing mobile games, taking pictures, and more. The card comes with a full-sized SD card adapter as well so you can put it into devices that accept SD cards instead of microSD cards. It's perfect for security cameras, action cameras, drones, and even the Nintendo Switch. Check out the rest of today's best deals below.

