The HyperX Cloud II 7.1 virtual surround sound gaming headset is down to $69.99 on Amazon. This headset normally sells for around $100 and today's price matches the all-time low pricing we saw around the holiday shopping season. At this price, the Cloud II is a couple bucks cheaper than the original Cloud , plus you get improved sound and a better mic with this version.

As part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day, you'll want to grab this one while you still have a chance. Time is running out.

This is the sort of headset that does gaming right. It has 7.1-channels of virtual surround sound, 53mm drivers, noise and echo canceling for the mic, memory foam ear pads for ultimate comfort, and it's certified to work with PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox. Amazon users give it 4.1 stars based on more than 4,800 reviews.

This sale is part of a larger Amazon daily deal featuring tons of PC gear and peripherals. Take advantage of it before these prices disappear.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.