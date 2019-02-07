On a daily basis there is no shortage of great deals to be had, but sometimes hunting them down can be a bit time consuming. Don't let that drag you down, though. We've rounded up some of our absolute favorites from today that you simply can't miss out on.
No More Wires
iOttie iON wireless mini fast charger Qi-certified wireless charging pad
This one is actually a few bucks more than the black version, but it comes with the AC adapter you'll need to use it. Other iOttie devices on sale today include the upgraded iON V2 model for $34.95 and the wireless charging stand, which is $10 off.
$29.99
$40 $10 off
The Qi wireless charging on the original iON delivers up to 7.5W for compatible iPhone devices like the iPhone 8 and up to 10W for compatible Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9. It has a soft heathered fabric that not only keeps all your devices nice and comfortable but is designed to blend in with your home.
Be still my heart
Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch and others
Choose from one of four Samsung smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch, the Gear S3, the Gear Sport, or the Gear Fit2 Pro. You'll not only get the watch at a discount, but you can add a Rose or Red band for the watch absolutely free.
Make the right call
Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus refurbished
The prices start at $379.99 for the iPhone 8 64GB smartphone and go as high as $539.99 for the iPhone 8 Plus with 256GB. Woot promises they are in full working condition and the refurb will mostly be reflected in light physical wear and tear. Each version has several color options as well.
Add Smarts
TP-Link Kasa HS100 Smart Plugs 2-pack
The HS100 smart plug can be scheduled from anywhere in the world to automatically turn on and off as you wish, allowing you to enhance your daily life in a multitude of ways, like setting up your lights to turn on right before you get home from work each day or connecting it to your kid's TV so you know they're not watching cartoons while they're supposed to be doing homework.
Turn it up
Amazon Echo Input
The Input lets you connect to a regular speaker via the 3.5mm audio jack or through Bluetooth. You can then ask Alexa to stream music from your favorite places like Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and others. Essentially, you can turn any "dumb" speaker into a "smart" one using the Input.
Find a Wall
Anker Nebula Prizm II and other projectors
Use the code PZM4EVER to bring the Prizm II down to this deal price. Visit the Thrifter post for all the other Anker projectors on sale and the codes you need. The Nebula Prizm II can create an HD picture up to 120 inches in size and with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It's bright with 200 ANSI lumens of light and it has up to 40-degree keystone correction.
All the Smoothies
Eufy MiracleBlend D1 High-Speed Blender
The code EUFY6110 knocks nearly half the price off this blender. With a 1200W engine and a large 50-ounce BPA-free jar, this countertop appliance will pulverize any ingredient to result in delicious smoothies, salsas, batters, and more.
