A big deal
Dell S2719DGF 27-inch 2K FreeSync monitor
You can find this deal through Best Buy's eBay storefront or the Best Buy main site. It's around $60 off what other retailers are selling this monitor for.
$299.99
$360 $60 off
The Dell 27-inch has 2K Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 1 ms response time, and a 155 Hz refresh rate. The connectivity options include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB hub with four USB 3.0 ports.
Echo Echo Echo
Echo Show 10-inch screen
Grab the 10-inch Echo Show for $50 off with a free Philips Hue smart bulb. Amazon has a whole bunch of Echo devices on sale today. Get yourself a new smart speaker at a nice low price. You'll be able to talk to Alexa, stream your favorite music over Bluetooth, or even watch videos depending on the gadget you go for.
Big Sound
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker
Featuring Bose's signature sound quality in an ultra-portable design, complete with impact resistant materials and IPX7 waterproofing, the SoundLink Micro is an ideal on-the-go speaker to take hiking or using on the beach.
Distract Yourself
iClever Sport Bluetooth in-ear headphones
Use code MUQ4KSYT during checkout. These headphones are splash-proof and feature a nice magnetic design that comes in handy when taking phone calls. The rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Body Insights
Eufy C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale
You'll need to combo the code EUFY9146 with the 5% off on-page coupon to maximize this discount. Using apps like Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit, this smart scale can give you insights on more than just your weight. It also measures body fat, bone mass, BMI, muscle mass, and more.
For your money
Clifton Heritage RFID leather wallets
Today only, Amazon is offering 30% off a selection of leather wallets. Prices hover right around $10, and as per usual, shipping is free with your Amazon Prime account. These slim wallets will fit seamlessly into your daily routine and there are plenty of pockets for your cards and bills.
Use your imagination
Lego Classic World Fun building set
This set comprises a colorful mix of 295 Lego pieces that are perfect for building your very own ideas with Lego. A variety of special pieces like wheels and essential shapes are included too, along with some fun accessories like a trident, camera, chicken leg, ice pop, and a snake.
