Lost and Found
Tile Mate Bluetooth item tracker
Both the 4-pack of Tile Mate trackers and the Tile Combo 4-pack dropped to just $39.99.
$39.99
$60 $20 off
The newest Tile Mate has a replaceable battery unlike the previous-gen models meaning you don't have to replace the whole Tile when the battery runs out. It has a 150-foot range and also syncs its last known location to the Tile app on your phone.
Gimme the Juice
Aukey USB-C wall charger with 18W Power Delivery
The code 9VO4Q3XT will reveal the deal price during checkout. Other Aukey devices are on sale as well, including the black version of this charger and a charger that includes a Quick Charge 3.0 port. Check out the full sale for all those coupon codes.
Green Thumb
AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360
The Harvest Elite 360 is capable of growing up to six plants at a time at up to 12 inches tall. This system requires no soil. Your plants grow in water instead, helped along by the 20W LED lights underneath its ultra-thin grow light hood. Use an Amazon Prime account to avoid Woot's $5 shipping fee.
Home Security
Ring Alarm 5-piece System and Echo Dot
Not only is the price discounted by $40, but you also get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot! That's some great value. The 5-piece system includes the Ring base station, a contact sensor, a motion detector, keypad, and range extender. You can have the system set up in minutes without the need for professional installation and get 24/7 monitoring of your home.
Speedy Storage
SanDisk SSD Plus 960 solid state drive
The code SAVESSD36 brings this SSD down to the lowest price we've ever seen. SanDisk says this drive has read and write speeds of 535 MB/s and 450 MB/s. It is also shock and vibration resistant and comes with a three-year warranty.
Cherry MX Brown switches
Corsair K70 LUX Mk.2 RGB mechanical keyboard
Corsair's K70 keyboard is built with aircraft-grade brushed aluminum. It has large font keycaps and advanced lighting controls for dynamic backlighting. There are advanced macros and light programming options. The Cherry MX RGB Brown key switches have gold contacts for fast presses.
More Power!
Stanley FatMax PCI140 power inverter
Turn your car's cigarette lighter into a 120 volt AC outlet and two USB charging ports. The 140W inverter can charge plenty of small electronics, like your smartphone or tablet. It has a low voltage, fan free design with an automatic shut off, so it's very quiet and worry free.
