Great for all Cars
AmazonBasics Bluetooth Hands-Free Car Kit
This is a car kit that can often sell for as much as $30. Today's price is insanely low, and you'd be crazy to pass on it. The one caveat is that it's an add-on item, which means you need to order $25 worth of stuff (including the $7 for this kit) to checkout.
$7.02
$16 $9 off
You don't need to replace your head unit or trade in your current car, all you need is this hands-free Bluetooth kit and a few minutes of time to install it. All you do is plug the power cable into the cigarette lighter socket and then the 3.5mm audio cable into the Aux input of your vehicle. Then simply pair your phone with the setup, and voila, you have Bluetooth to receive calls, listen to music and more.
We know this is an add-on item, but lucky for you there are plenty of other things to add to it:
Great Low Price
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet
The Surface Pro 6 comes with a 1.6 GHz Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of LPPDR3 RAM, a 128GB solid state drive, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Windows 10 Home. The screen is a 12.3-inch PixelSense 10-point touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution and 267 ppi. It has integrated graphics, a 5MP front camera, an 8MP rear camera, and support for microSDXC.
Super Speedy
HP EX920 1TB M.2 NVMe solid state drive
The EX920 offers a lot of value for the price. HP introduced a new model at CES this year, but that version, the EX950, is currently going for more than $200 at Newegg and most places. For a pretty affordable price you get read/write speeds of 3,200 MBps and 1,800 MBps respectively.
Peak Performance
SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card
The microSD card has read speeds up to 160 MB/s and write speeds up to 90 MB/s. You'll be able to transfer even high-res images and 4K videos without much delay, and the card is fast enough to keep up even with fast shooting. This is a UHS Class 3 card (Ultra High Speed) with an A2 rating. Most cards we post deals on are rated A1 and Class 10. This is better in both regards and is generally reserved for professionals.
A Series of Tubes
Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem
Clip the on-page coupon for these savings. With DOCSIS 3.0 and 16x4 channel bonding, the CM500 is capable of speeds up to 680Mbps. It's compatible with Windows and Mac and works with every major browser. It works with every major ISP, too, including Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Charter, and others. Be sure to check with your ISP just in case. Netgear provides a one-year limited warranty.
Adapt and Thrive
TP-Link foldable USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet network adapter
If you've got a laptop with limited ports, but you're sick of the instability of wireless internet, then you want this adapter. I imagine it would be particularly helpful in places where your only reliable Wi-Fi are public networks, like at hotels or college. This is a plug-and-play device that's compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and even Chrome OS. It's backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and lower ports. Plus, it can fold down, making it extremely portable.
Save Money and Your Car
Anker Roav 800A 8000mAh Jump Starter Pro
Anker's emergency device should be in every glove compartment, and if you know someone driving around without one then you know what you're giving them for a birthday present. It combines an emergency jump starter with an emergency battery charger. If your car dies on you, you won't have to worry about being stranded. You can get up to 15 jump starts from a single charge of this device. Hopefully you won't need to use them all.
