The weekend is the perfect time to save money and get some stuff you need. Many of these deals have dropped to prices so low we haven't seen them before.

Covered by a three-year warranty, this portable SSD can keep a ton of your data safe and on the move. The SSD was selling for around $370 at the beginning of March. Since then it has been going for around $350, but the drop to $324 is the lowest we've seen since a rare drop on Black Friday last year.

There are plenty of portable hard drives out there, but solid state drives don't have the same moving parts, which means they are a lot more durable for travel than a regular drive. The problem is usually the cost, and that's why we have deals like this. The WD My Passport has read speeds up to 540 MB/s. It can automatically backup your data and has password encryption to keep it safe.

