Bright idea
Minger Govee 16.4-foot RGB LED Light Strip
A cool way to liven up any home theater setup or desk space is with a colored LED light strip, and today you can grab Minger's Govee 16.4-foot RGB LED Light Strip for only $9.34 at Amazon by entering promo code JPALDCNG during checkout. That'll save you $8 off its regular price since its release last December.
$9.34
$16.99 $8 off
Minger's light strips are well-reviewed and come in various sizes. The version on sale today is 16.4 feet long and equipped with 150 LEDs. The included remote features a variety of modes and colors to choose from, and there are dimming options as well. You can choose a pre-set color on the remote or start browsing through the hue shades with the arrow buttons.
This strip has been designed to be used indoors and features 3M adhesive tape on the back so that installing it anywhere is simple. It's also backed by a one-year warranty in case you experience any issues with it. Check out the rest of today's best deals below.
Add smarts
TP-Link Kasa KL110 dimmable white smart bulb
The TP-Link Kasa KL110 bulb is down to $15.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price ever for this bulb. Kasa smart bulbs offer some of the easiest ways to upgrade old, dumb lamps to work with your new smart home. The bulb does not require a hub and connects directly to your Wi-Fi network. You can use the Kasa app or Amazon Alexa to control it from anywhere, dim the brightness, schedule it going on and off, and more.
Get meshy
Netgear Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
Cover a large home in strong Wi-Fi with $130 off a refurbished Netgear Orbi mesh system. The refurb Orbi RBK50 system is capable of covering up to 5,000 square feet with a strong wireless internet connection and offers speeds up to 3Gbps. Despite being two devices, each router operates under a single network name for a seamless connection.
Compact charge
Anker Dual-Port 12W USB Wall Charger, 2-pack
As our homes are overrun with devices, it never hurts to have a few extra USB wall chargers handy. Over at Amazon, you can save on a pair of Anker's Dual-Port 12W USB Wall Chargers when you enter promo code ANKERTP2 during checkout. That'll bring the two-pack's price down to $12.79 and save you $3 in the process.
Keep safe
Arlo Pro 2 two-camera home security system
The Arlo Pro 2 two-camera home security system is down to $332.43 on Amazon. That's down from $400 and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. The Arlo Pro 2 smart home wireless HD security cameras can be used indoors or outdoors to keep watch over any angle of your home — they're weatherproof and even include night vision so you'll be able to see even when it's dark out.
Sleep sweetly
Sweet Home Collection sheets
Amazon is offering up to 35% off Sweet Home Collection sheets today. A ton of different sizes and color options are available at a discount. Prices start at just over $14. The contents of these sets vary by size, but you'll get a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and a variety of pillowcases. The sheets are hypoallergenic, mite resistant, and machine washable.
Pixel perfect
Google Pixel 2 XL
Regularly sold at $849.99, today's your chance to save $500 off the Google Pixel 2 XL at Best Buy and snag it at one of its best prices ever — $349.99. This is the 64GB Verizon variant of the device, but if you choose 'Activate Later' on the product page, you can bring it to a different GSM carrier like AT&T or T-Mobile to activate the phone there instead.
