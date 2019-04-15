Get your week off to the best start by making a killer saving on your next tech purchase. The deals below are some of the best the day has to offer, but they won't be available forever.

As part of its daily deals, Amazon has a wide selection of storage products from SanDisk, Western Digital and G-Technology, on sale with prices starting at just $9. Many of the products on offer are down to their lowest ever prices, but the deals are only good until the day is out.

Whether you need a flash drive or external hard drive to keep personal files with you, or a microSD card to add to your phone or tablet, or even a new internal hard drive for your computer, you're covered in this sale. Many of the deals have also been matched at B&H if you prefer to shop there. These prices are gone when the morning comes, so don't miss out.

Check out the rest of today's best deals below.

This is just a small sampling of the deals that the Thrifter team has uncovered today. If you want to keep up with everything that the crew is uncovering, be sure to follow Thrifter on Twitter and sign up for the daily deals newsletter so you never miss out on anything!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.