The second-generation 16-zone Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller is down to $139.99 at Woot. That's over $46 off its current price at Amazon right now and the lowest we've seen it go. It's offered in new condition but may be delivered in non-retail packaging. It retains the 2-year Rachio warranty, though.

This smart sprinkler can be controlled and set to run on a specific schedule via the Rachio app which you can download on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. It uses comprehensive weather data to adjust your watering schedule based on the latest forecasts, too. You can even voice control it using an Amazon Alexa-enabled device.

