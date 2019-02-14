Amazon has Zoozee's four-pack of Mini Smart Plugs on sale for just $31.97 when you enter promo code L6UFHKW6 during checkout. That'll save you $7 off the pack's current price there and snag you each plug for just $8 apiece.

These smart plugs connect to the Wi-Fi in your home so you can begin controlling and scheduling them from anywhere using an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet. They're capable of being voice controlled too; if you have a device featuring the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, such as the Echo Dot, you can just ask for the plugs to be powered on or off. You won't need a hub for them either, unlike other smart plug options. Using the app, you can even track your energy usage and see what's consuming the most power in your home. Zoozee includes a 1-year warranty with your purchase.

Customers have left reviews at Amazon for these smart plugs resulting in a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

