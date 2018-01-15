Sounds like savings!

Zolo's Halo Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Smart Speaker is down to $39.99 on Amazon. This speaker sells for around $51, and it has never dropped directly from that price.

This speaker works with Amazon Alexa, but you don't have to hook it up to your Echo to get it to work. It has Alexa built right into it, and she can access whatever place you stream music from the most.

Features include:

Professionally tuned 5W high-excursion speaker and bass port deliver exceptional sound quality and rich bass from Halo's miniaturized body.

Voice-activated Alexa functionality with over 10000 life-enhancing skills. Stream audio and music services (including Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Audible ); Check news, traffic, and weather; find answers; control smart home devices; and shop with your voice.

With simplified Wi-Fi connectivity, link up to 6 Halo speakers simultaneously for house-wide audio and Alexa communication.

Not only a Smart Speaker, Halo works as a stand-alone high-fidelity Bluetooth Speaker.

Zolo backs this speaker up with an 18-month warranty.

See on Amazon