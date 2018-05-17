Amazon is offering 30% off the Furbo Treat-Tossing Pet Camera, bringing the final price down to just $139 shipped. The discount should apply automatically when you click this link and add the item to your cart, but if it gives you any trouble, try using the code 30FURBODOG during checkout. This item typically sells for around $240, and today's price is a match for the best in history.

You may remember this pet cam from when it was featured on The Ellen Show. It uses a free app and Wi-Fi to let you toss your furry pal a treat using your phone. The app is compatible with both iOS and Android. The 1080p wide-angle camera is complete with night vision, so you'll always be able to keep an eye on your little rascal, and there is even a two-way chat feature that lets you check in using your voice. It can even work with Alexa, so you can schedule hands-free treat tossing to keep your fur baby happy while you're away. It's easy to set up, easy to use, and easier than ever to play with your pet from afar.

Use this while on vacation, for behavioral training, or just to reconfirm your suspicions that a certain furry someone has been knocking over your furniture while you're at work.

