Keep your phones charged up while driving around with ease!

Whether you are in your car for just a few minutes a day or spend a large portion of your day in it, you should definitely have a charger in it. We've seen tons of advancements in smartphone and tablet batteries lately, but we demand a lot from our phones and can't afford to have it die during the day.

Since you probably carry more than one gadget with you while on the go, you'll want to check out Anker's 24W dual-USB car charger. Right now you can pick one up for $6.99 at Amazon with coupon code BEST2311. Each USB port offers a 2.4A output, which is enough to easily charge a tablet at full-speed while on the go.

Advanced Charging Technology: PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to provide the fastest possible charge up to 4.8 amps or 2.4 amps per port. (Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge).

Certified Safe: Anker's MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.

Compact Design: One of the industry's smallest ever USB car chargers, featuring two USB ports and an LED light for after dark.

Anker offers an 18-month warranty on the charger.

