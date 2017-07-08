The Thrifter team is back again, this time bringing you the best deal you'll find on a certified refurbished Amazon Echo!

If you've been eyeing the full-sized Echo and haven't dropped the cash on one already, today's the day. Leading up to Prime Day, Amazon has dropped the price on a certified refurbished Echo down to just $89.99 for today only, which is the lowest this powerful smart speaker has ever been. What makes the timing of this deal even more important is that Amazon plans to offer voice exclusive discounts on Prime Day, meaning you'll need an Alexa-enabled product to take advantage of them. Depending on where you live, you may be able to get one in time to participate in those discounts if you order now!

Amazon says the certified refurbished Echo have been tested and will look and work like new. You can pick one up in your choice of black or white, and at this price, you won't want to miss out. If you aren't already a member of Amazon's Prime service, now is also a great time to sign up for the free 30-day trial. This will not only allow you to grab a discounted Echo today, but also take part in all the Prime Day fun that is right around the corner.

