While Samsung's Galaxy S5 may be on the older side when it comes to smartphones, it is still quite a capable device. Today only, you can pick up a refurbished 16GB version of the device for just $99.99 in your choice of black or white from Woot!. Originally released in 2014, the Galaxy S5 has a 5.1-inch 1080p display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, a 12MP camera and has a removable battery so you can easily swap in a new one if you need additional power during the day.

Being a GSM unlocked unit in refurbished condition, meaning there may be some scratches and dings. The devices have been restored to full working order, and Woot is backing them with a 90-day limited warranty. If you need a new phone for the kids, or want something durable that you don't have to worry much about, you won't want to miss out on this deal.

