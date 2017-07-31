Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on a discounted 15000mAh power bank!

If your family is mixed with iOS and Android users, this is the battery pack that you need. Right now you can grab iClever's 15000mAh portable battery for just $23.99 with coupon ICLEVER8 at Amazon. This is a discount of $11. So what makes this one stand out from the others?

Well, it features both a MicroUSB and Lightning input for charging the battery pack, which is super convenient, and you can even use them both at the same time to charge it up even faster. It also has 2 USB outputs, so you can charge up two devices at the same time while on the go.

An impressive 15000mAH of power means 6 full charges of your iPhone 6, and 3.5 full charges of your Galaxy S7. Now, that's powerful

Decked in a sleek matte black with a smooth touch finish, it's technology done in serious style

Two 5V 2A Micro USB charging ports and a dedicated lightning 5V 2A charging port means there's power to go around for the whole family. And if you need to recharge this portable charger fast, simply plug it into two power sources and it charges 50% faster. Talk about a win-win for everybody

Two 5V 2.4A USB AF Output supports two iPads at one go. And with Smart ID, this travel charger recognizes your devices and maximizes charging output. Apple devices also enjoy quick charge – so time to iPlug in

In case of emergencies, this handy dust-proof power bank doubles up as a nifty torchlight activated by a double press of the power button, and the built-in power indicator is in a soft blue that's easy on the eyes. Comes in a compact flannelette carry bag

Stop stressing over your battery life when you are out and about, and instead grab one of these to keep with you at all times. The first time you use it you'll be super thankful that you made the purchase.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!