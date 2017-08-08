Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on Yi's wireless security camera!

The Home Camera by Yi is currently available at Amazon for only $28.99 when you enter promo code YP5S6XQ4 at checkout which saves you $11 off the regular price of this item.

This wireless camera records in 720p and has a built-in microphone and speaker so you can speak back and forth with someone by using the YI Home app which is not only available for smartphones but Windows and Mac computers as well, allowing you to always have a way to keep an eye on your home.

You can also customize the camera's features using the app, with options to define what areas to watch, how sensitive the motion sensor is and which areas shouldn't be activated by it. You can even set up activity alerts so that you get notifications whenever motion is detected.

A MicroSD card is required to store your footage, with 8GB cards having the capacity to store 18 hours of footage. Once the card is full, the first hour of footage will be deleted and the recording will continue. This product can only support up to a 32GB card, which would suggest a recording capacity of 72 hours. If you need one, this Samsung MicroSD with 32GB is just $12.99.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!