Record your amazing (or terrible) driving with this dash cam!

Is this deal for me?

The Yi 1080p dashboard camera is down to $40 on Amazon with code YIDASH38. It normally sells for $50, so this code is a $12 drop and the lowest it has gone recently.

Features include:

The ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) - the most advanced and optimized visual recognition algorithms ensure safe driving by providing real time Lane Departure

Emergency recording feature - Enabled by G-sensor technology, the camera automatically saves footage in the events leading up to a collision and immediately after

High Definition Image and First-class Night vision - 1920x1080p 60fps high speed video recording captures fast moving scenes and creates high resolution images in high speed. Note: Requires 8 - 64GB Class10 or above microSD card, sold separately

Features 165 ultra wide-angle to reduce blind spots and obtain full 3 lane coverage. F1.8 apertures (the largest in the industry) and 3.0mx3.0m high sensitivity image sensors guarantee excellent night vision

Built - in 2.7" TFT LCD widescreen and intuitive YI Dash Cam App - The interface features large buttons and user-friendly icons for quick recognition and intuitive operation

Amazon users give it 4.3 stars based on more than 1,400 reviews.

You'll need an SD card to record all the footage onto, so grab this 64GB SanDisk Ultra for just $23.

TL;DR

- This is $2 lower than previous deals, which had it at $40. Things to know before you buy! - There are a lot of dashcams out there, and each of them will offer something different. If you're just trying to get started and see what they are all about, this is a great one to try.

