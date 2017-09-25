Get 1080p video recording, night vision, and a monitor for your baby at one of its lowest prices ever!

The Yi 1080p wireless home security camera is down to $47.99 with code YIHOMEST on Amazon. Make sure the seller is "Yi Technology" for the code to work. This camera usually sells at $60 and has never gone this low through a direct price drop.

We have shared deals on a different version of this camera, but that one does not go up to 1080p.

This camera not only comes with a motion sensor but it can also activate when it detects a baby crying, making it useful as a baby monitor. Night vision allows you to view a live feed of your child's room without disturbing them when they're sleeping. The camera works with the Yi Home app to send alerts directly to your phone or computer. The Yi Home app lets you view up to four live camera feeds at a time. Plus, with a two-way microphone system, you can give commands through the camera or engage in a conversation with someone on the other side using the app. It also has Yi Cloud support so you won't lose your footage when you inevitably lose that tiny SD card.

If you plan to record your footage without using the Cloud (or as a supplement to the Cloud), you'll want to get a 32GB SD card. The camera doesn't support higher capacities, so you might want a couple if you're recording in 1080p.

