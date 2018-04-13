The Yamaha RX-V583BL 7.2-Channel 4K MusicCast AV Receiver is down to $319.99 on Amazon. It sells for around $500, and when it does go on sale it never drops below $430. This is a one-day only deal because it's part of Amazon's Gold Box.

This is a 7.2-channel surround sound receiver with Dolby Atmos and DTS: x. It uses MusicCast to connect a multi-room speaker system together with coverage for up to nine additional rooms. The ports include four HDMI inputs, one HDMI output with 4K Ultra HD support, HDR, and HDCP 2.2. It includes wireless support through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, and more. This receiver has 4 stars from What Hi-Fi?.

Other Yamaha receivers are on sale as well. If you need more HDMI ports and some added functionality, the Yamaha RX-V683 is on sale right now as well.

