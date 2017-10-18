The Yamaha YAS-203 Bluetooth sound bar with subwoofer is down to $189.99 on Amazon. This sound bar was selling for as high as $400 in August. Since then it has been on a steady decline, and this drop to $190 is its lowest price yet. The last time we shared a deal on this sound bar it had dropped to $240 in September.

Sound bars like this are so good and so inexpensive, it doesn't make sense for you to keep using your TV's default speakers. I know this thing isn't exactly a Sonos home audio system, but at least your sound won't sound like it's traveling through mud to get to you.

Features include:

  • Provide high-quality sound and reliable performance with 100W of RMS power:
  • The wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass for a full, rich listening experience.
  • Virtual surround sound Immerses you in theater-like audio for your favorite TV shows and movies.
  • Bluetooth music streaming lets you play music from your compatible device.
  • The included remote allows you to control the settings from across the room.
  • Inputs include optical digital audio, coaxial digital audio and analog L/R audio.

The Yamaha has 4.2 stars based on 370 user reviews.

TL;DR

  • What makes this deal worth considering? - For a sound bar that was selling as high as $400 just a few months ago, this is a really low price and a great deal.
  • Things to know before you buy! - This is an older sound bar, but newer models like the Yamaha YAS-207 cost a lot more.

