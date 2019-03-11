Grab the Xcentz 48W 5-port USB-C desktop charging station for $18.99 with code JSF792K9 on Amazon. Without the code, the charging station is currently going for $26. It more regularly sells for around $28, though. Either way, this is great savings.

This desktop charging station includes five total ports, including one with Quick Charge 3.0, one with USB-C, and three regular USB-A ports. The station has multiple built-in protections to prevent overloads, short-circuits, and other dangers. It also comes with an 18-month warranty. Users give it 4.9 stars based on 18 reviews.

