As part of a big Xbox update, Microsoft just released the Xbox Skill for Cortana and Alexa which allows you to navigate your Xbox One console using your voice and a Cortana or Amazon Alexa-enabled device, such as the Echo Dot.

To celebrate the announcement, Amazon is offering discounted bundles of the Xbox One and Echo Dot hardware so you can get started using the feature right away. With this deal, you're basically getting one of the new Echo Dot devices for free with your purchase of either an Xbox One X or Xbox One S console, saving you from having to spend $50 on one separately. The console bundles are priced at $499.99 and $299.99 respectively, which is the same retail price you'd find for them at other stores without the Echo Dot included. You'll also receive NBA 2K19 with the bundle.

Once your new toys arrive in the mail, you'll be able to use your voice to do things such as turn on or off your console, open a specific game or app, take screenshots, adjust its volume, and more. The Xbox Skill is now available to download at Amazon.

If you're looking to own extra Echo Dot devices in your home, you can save $10 when you buy two at Amazon right now.

