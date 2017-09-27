The Google Pixel 2 is likely right around the corner, which means now may not appear to be the best time to buy the original Google Pixel, right? Well, it is still a good time to buy, but probably not a brand new one. Whether you are unimpressed by the leaked images and specs of the upcoming Pixel, or just want to have an extra original one for a backup, you won't want to miss this one-day deal.
Woot currently has refurbished unlocked versions of the Verizon variant for as little as $349.99 (plus a mandatory $5 shipping fee). You can pick between black and silver in both 32GB and 128GB, though we expect that will change as the day progresses. The Pixel is either $349.99 or $399.99, depending on whether you want 32GB or 128GB. The Pixel XL starts at $399.99 for 32GB and goes up to $449.99 for the 128GB.
There is a limit of 3 per customer, and this deal is only available today (if it even lasts that long!). If there is a Pixel configuration that you've been eyeing, you'll want to snatch it up as quickly as you can, or else someone may do it before you.
Reader comments
$449.99 for the 128GB Pixel XL is a pretty great deal imo.
I agree, I bought one for a little less (as a refurb) a while back and <3 it. Don't even care about the bootloader.
Can't root the Verizon version.
Bet that the non-V version will be on sale as soon as the Pixel 2 is released
on sale where? In the past, Google has just removed the listing from its store.
Yeah, it looks like they are sold out (conveniently so it seems)
Wow that is a nice deal. I paid too much a week or so ago.
Tax kills it...
Ooh that's a great point. What I paid doesn't look as bad anymore.
Tax on this is still less than tax on a new one. Sadly, it's an unavoidable expense from most places.