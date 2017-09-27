The Google Pixel 2 is likely right around the corner, which means now may not appear to be the best time to buy the original Google Pixel, right? Well, it is still a good time to buy, but probably not a brand new one. Whether you are unimpressed by the leaked images and specs of the upcoming Pixel, or just want to have an extra original one for a backup, you won't want to miss this one-day deal.

Woot currently has refurbished unlocked versions of the Verizon variant for as little as $349.99 (plus a mandatory $5 shipping fee). You can pick between black and silver in both 32GB and 128GB, though we expect that will change as the day progresses. The Pixel is either $349.99 or $399.99, depending on whether you want 32GB or 128GB. The Pixel XL starts at $399.99 for 32GB and goes up to $449.99 for the 128GB.

There is a limit of 3 per customer, and this deal is only available today (if it even lasts that long!). If there is a Pixel configuration that you've been eyeing, you'll want to snatch it up as quickly as you can, or else someone may do it before you.

See at Woot

