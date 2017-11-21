It's time to be smarter about tracking your weight.

Is this deal for me?

The Withings Smart Body Analyzer is now down to just $79 via Amazon. This deal features this product's lowest price ever and saves you around $30 off its average price.

The Smart Body Analyzer can not only keep track of your weight, but also your heart rate, the air quality, and more. It can connect to the free Withings: Health Mate app so you can view your results and track your progress from anywhere, and it's even compatible with other fitness and health apps too, like RunKeeper, MyFitnessPal and more.

What makes this deal worth considering? - This price drop marks a new all-time low on this item and is significantly lower than it has sold for recently. The average selling price on this smart scale is closer to $111, so you won't want to miss out on this deal. There are apps for both Android and iOS that allow you to view your results and track your progress.

Withings makes one of the best smart scales out there. I've been using one for years to track my weight, and love that you can set user profiles for different people in the family. Beyond your weight, this scale can keep track of your heart rate, the air quality, and more. This discount is available for only the black version right now.

