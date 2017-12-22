You can't be everywhere at once, but this could help.

Right now, you can grab two Yi Wireless Home Cameras for just $40 total when you enter promo code 32QMPUSR at checkout. You must add two to your cart to see this deal. $20 apiece is a price we've shared on this camera once before recently, and it sold out very quickly.

The wireless Yi Home Camera features 720p HD resolution with a 111-degree wide-angle lens. It can zoom up to 4X and has a 940mm infrared sensor for clear vision in the dark. It can send instant alerts to your phone when activity is detected, and you can also initiate a 2-way conversation with its built-in microphone and speaker. It's a great option for baby monitoring or even pet monitoring.

This product supports up to a 32GB micro SD card but doesn't include one. However, you can grab one by Samsung on sale for $10. Without it, you'd be able to view a live-stream of the camera's video via your smartphone but you wouldn't be able to save anything, so you'll want to make sure to pick one up. There's also a secure cloud service you can choose to pay for which could store your video footage.

