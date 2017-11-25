These are the only smart plugs I use. They're incredibly simple.

The Wemo mini smart plug is down to $20 on Amazon. This is the lowest direct price drop on Amazon for the Wemo plug ever. We've shared deals that saw it drop to $30 and $25 before, but $20 is an all new low. Linksys usually doesn't go this low even with refurbished units.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing others, allowing for two smart plugs to be placed into the same socket. The smart plug can be scheduled to turn on or off via the free WeMo app, allowing you to automate anything you plug into the device.

The WeMo app also features an "Away Mode" which will turn the lights on and off at random to give the illusion of someone still being home. No matter where you are, as long as you have access to the app, you can control your home's appliances and electronics straight from your phone. You'll never have to worry again about whether you left the iron on or not.

Definitely add an Echo Dot to your setup if you haven't already. They're only $30 right now and paired with one of these smart plugs, lets you do stuff like say "Alexa, turn off the bedroom" so you don't have to get out of bed once you're already under the covers.

