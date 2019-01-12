The Wemo Dimmer Switch is currently on sale for $49.99 at Amazon. Though it sells for $80 regularly, it's more common to find it priced around $67 on average there. This deal is price-matching a one-day sale at Best Buy, so it's very likely this price won't last for much longer than that at Amazon either. This is the lowest it's ever dropped on Amazon without a coupon, too.

You can control this switch from the wall, the Wemo app, and your Alexa or Google Assistant device. You don't need anything special other than Wi-Fi. With this dimmer, you can schedule your lights to do what you want. Adjust them with the sunset or sunrise. Turn off your lights with your phone when you're at work and realize you forgot to — or from bed when you're like me and being extra lazy. Set your lights to turn on slowly and help you wake up. These things are awesome, and once you get one you'll wish you'd had it sooner.

This switch will calibrate to your current lightbulbs to prevent flickering and maximize the dimming range. You can also pair it with Nest to help detect when you're home or away and automate your lights. It requires a neutral wire and will work with any one-way connection light switch.

At Amazon, this smart dimmer received 3.7 out of 5 stars based on 824 customer reviews.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.