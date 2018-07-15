The Roku Streaming Stick media streaming device normally sells between $48 and $50. It dropped to $40 a couple times back in May and earlier, but this $34.99 sale price is the lowest we have ever seen.

This is one of Roku's newest streaming devices, a refresh of previous models. It just released in early October. Roku claims the processor in the new stick is 50% faster than last year's model. The remote is also updated with voice control and a few extra buttons, including power and volume control.

It comes with two AAA batteries, but you might consider adding some rechargeable batteries so you can just power them back up and keep on streaming when they get low.

