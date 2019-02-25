VicTsing's Extended Gaming Mouse Pad falls to just $5.49 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page and enter promo code ENN9CGI5 during checkout. That'll bring it to one of its best prices ever; without coupons, it's never sold below $11 and has been priced up to $16 in the past.
This extra large mouse pad is more akin to a desk pad, as it has enough space for your mouse, keyboard, and more at close to 32 inches long. Its water-resistant, ultra-smooth surface allows for precise control while gaming and its anti-slip rubber base grips your desktop to prevent it from sliding around. Meanwhile, the pad's double-stitched edges help protect from wear and deformation.
Nearly 1,000 customers at Amazon reviewed this mouse pad resulting in a strong rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.
If you're on the hunt for a new gaming mouse, the SteelSeries Rival 310 is currently at its best price ever via Amazon.
