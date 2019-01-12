The Venture Pal Backpack is available at Amazon for just $14.69 when you enter promo code ZWJADTSH during checkout. That'll save you $6 off its regular price there, which hardly ever sees a discount without a code. This ultralight backpack is suitable for hiking and other trips where you don't want to add too much extra weight to your load, and luckily, today's code works on all 12 colors of the bag.

This backpack is made of high-quality tear and water-resistant material, featuring heavy-duty, two-way SBS metal zippers. Its mesh shoulder straps will help keep you comfortable during your trek, while its various compartments will help you stay organized on-the-go. There are two side pockets as well for items you'll need quick access to like your water bottle or sunglasses. It has a 35L capacity and comes with a lifetime warranty.

At Amazon, over 4,600 customers left a review for this backpack resulting in a solid rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

